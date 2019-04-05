Miranda Lambert brings ‘Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars’ tour to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Grammy Award winning Country music singer and songwriter, Miranda Lambert is getting ready to return to Columbia for her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour. The concert is slated to take place at Colonial Life Arena Friday November 8th, 2019.

The singing sensation isn’t coming alone. Special guests Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes are expected to join her on the concert tour. The last time Lambert was in the Capital City was for her ‘Locked and Reloaded” tour with Dierks Bentley back in 2012.

Mark your calendars because tickets go on sale next week, Friday April 12th, 2019.

Click here for additional ticket information: http://www.livenationentertainment.com.