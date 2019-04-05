Take in the best of Midlands art – on your own terms

Tyler Ryan learns about the 2019 Open Studios weekend

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) — For the ninth year, the Midlands celebrates all things art with the self-guided tour of studios all around Richland and Lexington Counties, known as Open Studios. The tour is an opportunity to meet and see 69 artists in their environment…their homes, workspaces, and backyards.)

The Open Studios Tour runs Saturday 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM and Sunday Noon – 6:00 PM.

Find more info online – www.ColumbiaOpenStudios.org