USC Students: Josephson death reinforces need to be careful when going out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –USC students are still reeling from the death of one of their own. Now they say in the wake of Samantha Josephson’s murder, they’re taking more precautions and travelling in numbers.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott spoke to students earlier this week, he reports.

On the first day of classes after learning that they lost one of their own, several University of South Carolina students say the nature of Samantha Josephson’s death still resonates with them.

“It’s devastating. A lot of people are talking about it, and it could have been any one of us, so just thinking that that could happen to anyone is really scary,” said Ellen Kane, a freshman at USC.

At a vigil for his daughter Sunday night, Seymour Josephson called on students to travel in groups when heading home.

Several students are taking that message to heart.

“My friends and I have really been talking about how no matter the circumstances, we’re all going to stay together or at least never let each other go home alone,” Kane said.

“We all make sure it’s the right model and color. They’ll usually roll down their window and I kind of just stare at them until they say my name first or her name, but we don’t get in the car until they say it first,” said Elizabeth Glasscott, a sophomore at USC.

The University of South Carolina Police Department recommends that students download the RAVE Guardian Safety App and use it in case they are in a dangerous situation.

On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster addressed Samantha’s death calling it tragic.

McMaster says everyone, not just students, can afford to be a little more careful.

“We should attempt to learn from events that we must help take care of each other, we must be careful, we must be strong, we must know what we’re doing, but there are people out there who are determined to find a way to hurt other people,” Gov. McMaster said.

As students continue to grieve, USC Student Health Services will offer counseling from 8 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 am to 5 pm Friday, and from 2 to 8 pm Sunday.