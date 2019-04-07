Mt. Pleasant Police investigating after 2 bodies found in crashed vehicle

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mt. Pleasant Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found in a crashed vehicle Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Awendaw McClellanville Consolidated Fire District say they were flagged down around 1:49 a.m. on Rifle Range Rd. near Hamlin Rd. by a driver that damaged their tire.

While there, firefighters say they discovered another vehicle that crashed into a tree, and say two victims inside were found dead inside.

Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Coroner’s Office, and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue also responded.

