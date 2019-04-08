Columbia church hosting clothing drive for people who lost home in apartment fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Fire says that 18 people were inside the Harbison Gardens apartment building when a fire broke out Saturday night.

No one was injured but 40 people were forced from their home because of the damage.

A midlands church is doing its part to help the families displaced by the fire.

New Beaulah Church of Columbia is asking for donations of clothes and shoes at its location on Piney Grove Road.

The church will be taking donations Tuesday through Sunday from 5-8 p.m.