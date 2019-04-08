Residents react after losing homes in Harbison Gardens fire

More than 30 people were displaced as a result of Saturday's blaze

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Saturday night, Breauna Green says she was asleep when she heard her neighbors yelling about a fire that just broke out at the Harbison Gardens apartment complex.

“It was just a big black cloud of smoke that just came in, and you couldn’t see anything. It was pitch black,” Green said.

Green says she and her family then tried to get out through the front door, but the passageway was engulfed in flames.

“The only way out was the balcony. So we threw each kid to each person one by one, and then I had to climb myself as far as I could get to the ground and then jump down the rest of the way,” said Green.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina says they assisted 30 people, 19 of which were children, as a result of the blaze.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that the fire was caused by “unattended cooking”, most likely from someone leaving a pot on the stove.

“Anytime you’re cooking, always be attending when you’re cooking. Never leave the house with a pot on the stove,” Chief Jenkins said.

Several of the people living in the building say they have had to stay in hotels or with neighbors.

With memories and important parts of their lives trapped inside, some had to stay strong.

“I couldn’t cry. I had to hold myself together because they were all crying. I had to hold my daughter together and the little ones, so I wasn’t able to cry,” said Denise Brockington, who has lived in the building for two years.

Even though some can’t go inside their homes, they are hopeful that they can rise from the ashes to make a fresh start.

“I’m still in disbelief that I can’t put in the key and get in. I still give God the praise and stuff. Maybe he has better things for me at this point,” said Joyce Badger, who has lived in the building for five years.

Columbia Fire Department says 18 people were inside the building when the fire broke out. No one was injured.