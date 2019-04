Funeral arrangements listed for late Senator Hollings

AP Photo, File - This July 20, 1983 file photo shows Senator Ernest F. Hollings (D-S.C.) in Washingrton D. C. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97. Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday, April 6, 2019.

AP Photo/Henry Griffin, File - In this Nov. 10, 1966 file photo, Senator-elect Ernest Hollings, D-S.C., poses in front of the Capitol in Washington. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97. Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday, April 6, 2019.

AP Photo/APTN, File - In this Nov. 16, 2004 file photo, Sen. Ernest ''Fritz'' Hollings, D-S.C., who is retiring in January, addresses the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this image from video. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97. Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday, April 6, 2019.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Late South Carolina Senator Ernest Hollings will lie in repose at the State House next week before his funeral.

According to the Post and Courier, the arrangements for Hollings, who was 97, are as follows:

Visitation:

April 14, 3 – 6 p.m.

James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation.

1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston, S.C.

Public observance:

April 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hollings to lie in repose

State House

Funeral:

April 16, 11 a.m.

Summerall Chapel

The Citadel, Charleston, S.C.