The Citadel to host SC Sen. Fritz Hollings’ funeral, former VP Joe Biden giving eulogy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy at the funeral for South Carolina lawmaker Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings.

The former governor and six-term senator passed away on Saturday at the age of 97.

James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation at 1612 Savannah Highway in Charleston will host a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Sen. Hollings will then be moved to the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, where he will lie in repose from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 15.

The funeral in the Summerall Chapel at The Citadel will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Gov. Henry McMaster and SC Rep. Jim Clyburn will also speak.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina: 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425.

More information can be found by going to fritzhollings.com