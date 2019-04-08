The Citadel to host SC Sen. Fritz Hollings’ funeral, former VP Joe Biden giving eulogy

ABC Team,

FILE – In this Friday, July 23, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden chats with former U.S. Sen. Ernest Fritz Hollings during the dedication ceremony of the new Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library in Columbia, S.C. Hollings, a moderate six-term Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1984, has died. He was 97. Family spokesman Andy Brack says Hollings died early Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy at the funeral for South Carolina lawmaker Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings.

The former governor and six-term senator passed away on Saturday at the age of 97.

James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation at 1612 Savannah Highway in Charleston will host a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Sen. Hollings will then be moved to the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, where he will lie in repose from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 15.

The funeral in the Summerall Chapel at The Citadel will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16. Gov. Henry McMaster and SC Rep. Jim Clyburn will also speak.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina: 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425.

More information can be found by going to fritzhollings.com

Categories: News, State
Share

Related

Lexington man accused of robbing convenience store...
Residents react after losing homes in Harbison Gar...
Bark to the Park happens in this weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of 10 year old Raniya Wright spe...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android