Furman University student who died at off-campus event told boyfriend she wasn’t feeling well, then collapsed

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO)- An update on the investigation into the death of a student from Furman University.

The Beaufort County Sheriffs Office says the student who died while attending a fraternity event in Hilton Head was drinking alcohol when she told her boyfriend she did not feel well, collapsed and died.

Deputies say Caroline Smith, a sophomore from Atlanta was found by emergency workers Saturday.

The official cause of death has not yet been released.