Irmo’s Johnson details his keys to wearing green at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WOLO) – The last three times Dustin Johnson played all four rounds at the Masters, he’s finished inside the top 10, peaking as high as a tie for fourth place in 2016. But as he gets set to play in golf’s first major of the season for the 10th time, he’s still seeking his first green jacket.

Entering Augusta as the No. 2 ranked player in the world and one of the favorites to be on top of Sunday’s leaderboard, the Dutch Fork alum accounted for what he needs to do to be successful this time out on his sports biggest stage both physically and mentally.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion starts playing for a second-career major and 21st victory on the PGA Tour when he tees off Thursday at 1:38 p.m., the third to last grouping of the day. DJ will play alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day. The same trio is set for a 10:42 a.m. tee time Friday.