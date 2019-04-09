SCE&G warns customers of false $1,000 refund claims

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — SCE&G says information being shared with customers suggesting a $1000 dollar refund is available to be claimed is not true and misleading. The electric company says the information has been going out to bill payers by way of phone calls, text messages and on social media.

In the messages, officials say it’s asking customers to call a 1877 phone number to claim their refund, but the phone number provided instead takes callers to the court approved Class Action Administrator where there is an automated message with details surrounding the settlement reached after the failed construction of the two nuclear units customers paid for through their electric bills. The initial 2018 plan to give customers a one time $1000 dollar refund was later scrapped and taken off the table as an option for ratepayers.

SCE&G says current and former customers who were identified were already sent notices regarding the settlement and those class members were provided notice and given authorized information. SCE&G is asking customers not to provide any personal information to anyone in response to these messages/text messages and or calls.

To report suspicious activity that may be consumer scams you can report it by calling 1-800-922-1594. the electric company has also created a list of ways to protect yourself from being the victim of a scam and what red flags you should look for by clicking here : https://www.sceg.com/about-us/newsroom-search/2014/06/26/sce-g-warns-customers-of-potential-scams