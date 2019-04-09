Tiger Woods on 2019 Masters: “I feel like I can win”

Tiger Woods hasn’t won a major since 2008, but he feels like the golf game is in a place to win again.

Entering the 2019 Masters, Woods is coming off his worst finish in 21 trips to Augusta, a tie for 32nd. But there’s hope after taking home the Tour Championship title at the end of the season.

“I feel like I can win,” said Woods. “I’ve proven that I can do it, and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships.”

Tiger tees off at 11:04 a.m. Thursday from Augusta.