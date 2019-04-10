Fmr. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley set to release a book this fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Soon there will be new insight into Nikki Haley’s time at the UN and as governor of South Carolina.

Saint Martin’s Press announced Wednesday that Haley’s still untitled book will be released this fall.

According to the publisher, Haley will write about her time in office both here and in New York.

Haley will also offer what the publisher calls deeply personal insights and some of the challenges she faced as a woman during her time in government.