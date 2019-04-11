RCSD: Two men impersonating officers threatening to “kick the door in” at a Richland County home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the two men pictured in this video.

On April 6, the two men walked up to the home of a Richland County man, knocked on the door and identified themselves as being from the “Special Bureau of Investigations.”

They said they wanted “to talk.” Neither of the two men had a badge or a weapon displayed.

When no one answered, one commented that they could “go get the team” and come back. As they left, a comment was made about kicking in the back door. Both hopped into a blue vehicle and left.

Anyone who can identify these men is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC