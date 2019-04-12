Sen. Fritz Hollings funeral arrangements underway this weekend, everything you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Funeral arrangements are set to get underway this weekend for US Senator and former South Carolina Governor Fritz Hollings.

Hollings died last Saturday at the age of 97.

A visitation will take place Sunday at the James A McAlister Funeral Home in Charleston.

On Monday, the former governor will lie in repose at the State House from 10 a.m until 5 p.m.

Hollings funeral will take place Tuesday at the Citadel’s Summerall Chapel.

This week Governor Henry McMaster reflected on the politicians accomplishments.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to give the eulogy at the funeral service.