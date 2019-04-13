Fireflies fall Friday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY – The Mets decided to invest approximately $1.5 million of signing bonus money in their second-round draft pick of 2017, Mark Vientos. And with good reason. Vientos demolished an estimated 436-foot home run on Friday night, his first of the year, in an 8-4 loss to Lexington at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Vientos has now reached safely in all seven games he’s played in.

The ball left Vientos’ bat at an approximate speed of 109 miles per hour. The solo home run in the eighth proved to be the final piece of offense for Columbia (3-5) on Friday. After the Fireflies took an early 2-0 lead over Lexington (5-3) in the third, they fell behind 4-2 in the bottom half. The visitors would not lead again.

Ronny Mauricio doubled on Friday, extending his hit streak to six straight games. Chandler Avant also finished with a pair of hits, one of which a double, and an RBI.

On the slope, Thomas Szapucki started his second game since missing the entire 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. The lefty looked comfortable. He allowed just one hit and struck out a batter in the first. The Fireflies received nice contributions out of the bullpen from Billy Oxford (1.2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and Darwin Ramos (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K) later in the game.

SCORING SUMMARY

Top 3: Chandler Avant doubles, scores when Jeison Guzman’s throw from short (on a ground ball off Anthony Dirocie’s bat) is thrown away to first base … Ronny Mauricio plates Dirocie with a two-bagger. COL 2, LEX 0

Bottom 3: Nathan Eaton ropes a two-run double … Eric Cole and Freddy Fermin hit back-to-back RBI singles. LEX 4, COL 2

Bottom 5: Cole bashes a three-run homer. LEX 7, COL 2

Bottom 6: Michael Gigliotti’s double scores Jeisman Guzman. LEX 8, COL 2

Top 7: Juan Uriarte doubles and scores on Avant’s base hit up the middle. LEX 8, COL 3

Top 8: Mark Vientos drills 436-foot home run. LEX 8, COL 4

Game three of the series between Columbia and Lexington is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.