Masters moves up Sunday’s final round due to weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WOLO) – Due to thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday’s weather, Augusta National Golf Club announced Saturday they will move up the final round of the 83rd Masters in order to get the major championship in and protect the players and patrons.

The golfers will complete the final round in groups of three instead of being paired in twos, set to start play at 7:30 a.m. off tee No. 1 and No. 10. The leaders, Francesco Molinari (-13), Tiger Woods (-11), and Tony Finau (-11) will tee off at 9:20 a.m.

The gates will open for patrons at 7:15 a.m.

The broadcast will begin on CBS at 9 a.m.

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”