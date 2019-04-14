Gold defeats Purple in Benedict Spring Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In an afternoon filled with not-so-great weather, the defense shined as the Gold defense defeated the Purple offense 19-17 in the 2019 Benedict Spring Football Game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The game got off to a rocky start, as play was suspended for 50 minutes early due to lightning in the area. When play resumed the defense shined through, registering a combined 23 tackles. Freshman defensive lineman Micah Levine stole the show, picking up a pair of tackles, while also forcing a fumble and returning it 30 yards for a defensive touchdown. Another freshman, Joshua Heyward, added six tackles, while junior Olajuwone Smith had four tackles. Freshmen Tim Allen and Brandon Robinson each picked up a tackle for loss in their Benedict debut, while Robinson also added a four-yard sack. Freshman Casey Gambrell also had a pair of tackles in his first game as a Tiger.

On offense, senior quarterback Phillip Brown had a great day, throwing for 189 yards, completing 15 of his 25 pass attempts, while also throwing for a pair of touchdowns. Brown also had five rushes for a total of 13 yards. Senior wide receiver Drelon Freeman also had a good afternoon, with 67 receiving yards on six receptions, including a touchdown. Fellow senior wide-out Danye Washington added to the receiving totals with 98 yards on five receptions, including a touchdown. Senior Wayne Brown and freshman Rudolph Ezly each picked up a reception, for 18 and 10 yards, respectively. Sophomore kicker Rigoberto Tinoco was two-for-two in his PAT attempts on the day.

“We played hard and made some plays out there,” said coach Mike White on this year’s Spring Game. “I thought both sides really did a pretty good job.”

The Benedict Tigers will kick off their 2019 season on Saturday, Sept. 7, against Fayetteville State in Fayetteville, N.C.