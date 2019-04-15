“Armed and dangerous” suspect accused of shooting man during argument, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says that investigators have identified a suspect accused of shooting at a man after an argument on a heavily traveled roadway.

Officers have outstanding arrest warrants for Javaris Hammonds Blanks, 30, once located he will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The arrest warrants have been entered into the National Crime Information database.

Hammonds Blanks should be considered armed and dangerous.

On April 12, 2019, Hammonds Blanks is accused of arguing with a male acquaintance and displaying a gun while driving along the 400 block of Greystone Blvd near the 1-26 overpass.

As the victim got out of the vehicle to run to safety, Hammonds Blanks allegedly fired multiple rounds at him.

No one was injured during the incident.

A witness provided valuable information to CPD officers to aid the investigation.

Crime scene investigators also collected evidence from the incident.

Anyone with information about Hammonds Blanks whereabouts are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC