Charlotte Police release body cam footage of deadly shooting, protests planned

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO, WCCB) – The CMPD has released the body-cam footage from the deadly officer involved shooting at a Burger King in northwest Charlotte last month.

Police say Danquirs Franklin, 27, was shot and killed on March 25th.

In the video you can hear officers repeatedly tell Franklin to drop his gun.

Several protests were planned in Charlotte Monday (4/15) evening after police released body camera footage of an officer involved shooting.

The officer involved in the shooting has also been identified by CMPD. Officer Wende Kerl, a 23-year veteran with the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the deadly shooting is conducted. This is normal procedure for any officer-involved shooting.

Officers were reportedly called after there were reports of an armed man in a business on March 25th. Officers say they engaged Franklin in the parking lot of Burger King on Beatties Ford Road and repeatedly ordered him to drop his gun, according to a news release.

Police say during the encounter, Officer Kerl perceived a lethal threat and fired her service weapon, striking Franklin.