Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen at Harbison Boulevard store

Courtesy: CPD/Twitter - Jewelry theft suspects

Courtesy: CPD/Twitter - Jewelry theft suspect

Courtesy: CPD/Twitter - Jewelry theft suspect

Courtesy: CPD/Twitter - Vehicle used by suspects







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they need your help to find two suspects wanted for an armed robbery of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Authorities say the incident happened after 8 p.m. at Jared Jewelry Store on Harbison Boulevard.

According to investigators, both suspects were seen in surveillance pictures wearing blue jeans and dark jackets or hoodies.

Deputies say at least one is described as having dread locks.

Officers also say the duo left the scene in a white Jeep-like vehicle.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.