Columbia police arrest man accused of shooting at friend along busy road

Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — The Columbia police department has arrested 30 year old Javaris Hammonds Blanks accused of shooting a man riding with him in the car following an argument between the two. According to police Blanks turned himself into authorities Tuesday April 16th, 2019 without incident.

Officials say Blanks has been charged with attempted murder. According o CPD, on April 12th the two men were in the 400 block of Greystone Boulevard near the I -126 overpass when police say Blanks displayed a gun during the fight.

Police say the victim managed to get out of the car and run to a safe location, but officials say Blanks fired several rounds at him as he ran.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.