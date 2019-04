Easter comes early at the Governor’s mansion

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Easter weekend came early Tuesday afternoon for some special kids at the Governors Mansion.

Patients from Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital took part in the Governor’s annual Easter egg hunt.

families we spoke with say today’s event was a great way to get a break from the hospital.

The Easter egg hunt was first organized back in 1986 by Ann Riley, the late wife of Former Governor Dick Riley.