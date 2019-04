COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says a fire inside a Walmart at Harbison Boulevard, will close the store for several days.

Authorities say the fire happened around 3:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the fire started in one of the aisles but the sprinklers helped firefighters contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Columbia Fire is investigating the cause.

