Gamecocks discuss victory over UNC

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Following South Carolina’s 5-2 win over North Carolina Tuesday night in Charlotte, Mark Kingston, TJ Hopkins, and Dylan Harley broke down the impact of the outcome following their heartbreaking series loss to Florida, the keys to their success against the Tar Heels, and what USC’s head coach thinks of defeating his alma mater for the first time as a Gamecock.