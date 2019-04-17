Ben and Jerry’s Recalls two of its ice cream flavors

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Popular ice cream brand Ben and Jerry’s is recalling two of its ice cream flavors because it contains unlisted ingredients.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, this includes pints of Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey .

The FDA notes that the ice creams may quote “inadvertently” contain tree nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list.

Affected Ben and Jerry’s coconut Seven layer Bar Bulk contains the best by date of Sept1520bj4 and its Chunky Monkey flavor with the best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.

If you are unsure if you have either of these products in your freezer, you are urged to discard the product immediately.

For more information on the recalled items click here to be redirected to the FDA website.