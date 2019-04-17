Carolina’s Mark Kingston supporting plan to pay third assistant

By : Analis Bailey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecock baseball coach Mark Kingston is in favor of a new proposed NCAA bylaw that would make “volunteer assistants” paid members of a baseball or softball staff.

According to current NCAA bylaws, the volunteer coaches that Division 1 teams have are not to be compensated in any way. The time and efforts each volunteer coach puts in to assisting and developing the team must go unpaid and are closely watched by NCAA compliance officers.

“I don’t understand how you can rationalize that we have people putting in that many hours making an impact on college student athletes and say that we are not going to provide them with the assistance that everyone else on campus gets,” Kingston says.

The Division 1 Council is set to meet at the end of this week to discuss the potential amendments of these Bylaws. Kingston hopes to see changes in order to support the volunteers’ contributions to the team.