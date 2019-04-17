Charleston senator introduces ban of on-shore infrastructure associated with off-shore drilling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor McMaster was on hand this afternoon as legislation was introduced into the budget today, designed to protect the state’s coastal communities.

The measure introduced by Charleston Republican Senator, Chip Campsen would ban any on-shore infrastructure associated with drilling and seismic testing for oil and gas off of the South Carolina coast.

Supports of offshore drilling say it would bring jobs and revenue to the state.

The state’s tourism industry, based largely on the coast contributes $23 billion to the state.