Movers for Moms donation drive for mothers displaced from Allen-Benedict

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – City of Columbia officials are teaming up with the “Two Men and a Truck” organization for a donation drive for mothers displaced from Allen-Benedict Court Apartments.

Officials say the donated items will be delivered to the moms just in time for Mother’s Day.

This comes after Columbia authorities say two men were found dead at Allen-Benedict Court from carbon monoxide poisoning in January.

Officials say over 400 residents were evacuated from the apartment complex.

Below is a list of items that can be donated:

soap | deodorant | lotion

shampoo | conditioner

feminine hygiene items | depends

toilet paper | paper towels

pampers | baby wipes

multi-purpose cleaners

detergent (laundry or dish)

Items can be donated at these locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Fire Department, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department, 1 Justice Square

1136 Washington Street, City Administrative Offices

1225 Lady Street, City Administrative Offices

1800 Main, City Administrative Offices

Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

For more information, visit Two Men and a Truck’s website by clicking here.