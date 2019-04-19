House Judiciary Committee issues subpoena for full Mueller report

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick) Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is photographed Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump pauses during remarks on the deployment of 5G technology in the United States during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, April 12, 2019, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chair of the House Judiciary Committee, speaks during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, in New York.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Attorney General William Barr speaks alongside Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, right, and acting Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O'Callaghan, left, about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report during a news conference, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Department of Justice in Washington.







WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/WOLO) – The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and the underlying materials.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York is asking for the information by May 1.

That’s also the day when Attorney General William Barr is scheduled to testify before a Senate committee and one day before Barr is set to appear before Nadler’s committee.

The subpoena is the opening shot in what could be a lengthy legal battle.

If the Justice Department doesn’t respond, Democrats could hold officials in contempt of Congress or eventually fight the battle in court.

The Judiciary Committee voted 24-17 earlier this month to give Nadler permission to issue subpoenas for the final report, its exhibits and any underlying evidence or materials prepared for Mueller’s investigation.

After Attorney General Barr’s statement on the Mueller report, the Judiciary Committee released a statement that says in part quote, “Although the details of the report are shocking, much of it still remains redacted and many questions remain.”

They continue by saying quote, “We must get the full report and the underlying evidence, including grand jury material, in order to perform our constitutional duties, including deciding whether new legislation is necessary.”