Amanda Butler adds Florida transfer to Clemson roster

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team welcomes a new face to the 2019-20 roster as head coach Amanda Butler announced the addition of junior Delicia Washington on Monday.

“Delicia is a very athletic, dynamic guard who is an elite scorer and also understands TLC from the inside out,” said Butler. “That character makes her a great fit for our program.”

Washington, a transfer from the University of Florida, is very familiar with Butler’s up-tempo style of basketball, having played for the current Clemson coach during her freshman season at Florida.

The guard thrived in her rookie season under Butler, averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with 51 assists and 41 steals in her freshman campaign. She was the third-leading scorer on the Gators and earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Year honors.

A triple-threat on the court, the Macclenny, Florida native recorded just the third triple-double in Florida program history with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against Savannah State on Nov. 23, 2017.

Most recently, Washington finished the 2018-19 season averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She totaled 16 double-digit games and five double-doubles during her junior season.