Police search for driver of tractor trailer suspected in deadly hit & run

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina highway patrol is hoping someone may be able to help them with a deadly hit and run they are investigating. According to SCHP, a tractor trailer similar to the one pictured here was traveling along US 378, the Myrtle Beach Highway, at the intersection of South Brick Church Road (SC 527) in Mayesville in Sumter County around 8:30PM.

Authorities say the driver of the tractor trailer hit a person on a motorcycle and kept going. Officials say the driver of the motorcycle later died.

SC Highway Patrol says the white truck-tractor was towing a white trailer, possibly with gold and blue lettering on the trailer portion of the truck. Officials are asking anyone who may have any information about either the collision or the tractor in question to please call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.