Reggie Kennedy leaving Irmo football program

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Irmo head coach Reggie Kennedy is leaving the football program to become the head coach at Manning, ABC Columbia confirmed Monday night.

He informed the school Monday of his decision.

Kennedy served as the head coach of the Yellowjackets for the last five years, leading Irmo to four playoff appearances in that time but didn’t make it out of the first round of the playoffs. He finishes his time at Irmo with a 20-35 overall record.

Kennedy will replace Keith West, who resigned last month after three years as head coach at Manning.