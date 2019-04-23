Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s that time of the year again! Grab your glasses because the Five Points Association along with The Free Times are getting ready to host their 2019 Columbia Food and Wine Festival. More than 45 restaurants are participating in this years event along with 70 different wines to sample and 11 local and regional breweries expected to be on tap.

The 3 day festival is set to take place Thursday April 26th, 2019 through Sunday April 28th, 2019 along Saluda Avenue in the entertainment district.

Those planning on attending the event will be ale to enjoy sample dishes from different local restaurants, various wines and samples from nearly a dozen breweries. You’ll also get a chance to learn about Columbia’s culture and hospitality scene, while getting the opportunity to take in interactive chef demonstrations , educational wine seminars and speak with local farmers.

The VIP Fly Local Lounge is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the Sneak Peak event from 1PM-4PM which gives guest semi private access if you pre-pay for $85 dollar tickets but tickets are limited. General Admission tickets are $65 dollars where guests will be able to enjoy sample dishes from more than 40 restaurants, 40 wines, and 11 breweries.

For more ticket information you can click here: http://tickets.free-times.com/e/2019-columbia-food-and-wine-festival/preview#whenWhere