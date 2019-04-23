Dabo Swinney paired with Brian Kelly at 2019 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge

ATLANTA (April 23, 2019) – The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge today announced that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will be paired with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for its 13th annual charity golf tournament. A 12-team field of NCAA head coaches and celebrity alumni will compete for a first-place prize of $100,000 in scholarship and charity. All participating teams will receive a portion of the $650,000 total purse.

“We’re honored to have some of college football’s biggest names compete in this year’s event, all in the name of scholarship and charity,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “It will be intriguing to see some of the sport’s biggest rivalries shift from the gridiron to the green with this year’s pairings.”

Dabo Swinney and Brian Kelly will face off in a rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff (CFP) Semifinal where the Tigers defeated the Irish 30-3 on their way to winning the CFP National Championship. Clemson leads the all-time series 3-1 versus Notre Dame and Coach Swinney is 2-0 in head-to-head matchups against Brian Kelly on the gridiron. Team Clemson’s winnings will be split between an endowed scholarship at Clemson University and Dabo’s All In Team Foundation.

Over the past 12 years, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge has provided a total of $7.6 million in scholarship and charity. Proceeds from the event benefit endowed scholarships at the participating universities and charitable foundations selected by the coaches, benefitting a wide range of organizations throughout the nation.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge is a significant contributor to Peach Bowl, Inc.’s overall charitable and scholarship donations, which total $32.9 million since 2002, making it college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

Competing teams at the main event will play a two-man scramble format over 18 holes using confirmed handicap adjustments. Schools will be paired for a shotgun start on the first nine holes and then re-paired, based on scores, and the round will continue with consecutive tee times for the second nine holes.

Pairings for the main event include:

TEAM: COACH / CELEBRITY: PAIRING NOTE: SELECTED CHARITY: Group One Clemson Dabo Swinney / Bill Spiers Rematch of last season’s College Football Playoff Semifinal Dabo’s All In Team Foundation Notre Dame Brian Kelly / Jimmy Dunne Kelley Cares Foundation Group Two Florida Dan Mullen / Judd Davis Rematch of the 2007 BCS National Championship Game; both programs have won national championships under Meyer Mullen Family “36” Foundation Ohio State Urban Meyer / Jeff Logan Urban & Shelley Meyer Fund for Cancer Research Group Three Georgia Kirby Smart / David Dukes “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry moves from the gridiron to the green Kirby Smart Family Foundation Georgia Tech Paul Johnson / Jon Barry The Paul and Susan Johnson Foundation Group Four NC State Dave Doeren / Terry Harvey Bragging rights are on the line for the Tar Heel State Wake County Schools Special Needs North Carolina Mack Brown / Roy Williams Champions Off the Field Group Five Auburn Gus Malzahn / Tim Hudson SEC West showdown between the Rebels and Tigers Malzahn Family Foundation Ole Miss Matt Luke / Wesley Walls Ole Miss FCA Group Six Pittsburgh Pat Narduzzi / John Congemi Former Big East foes face off Stanley M. Marks MD Endowed Research Fund UConn Randy Edsall / Dan Orlovsky Edsall Family Foundation Philanthropy Fund

In total, this year’s field has won six national championships, 25 FBS conference championships and has 1,345 career wins.

This year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge will also feature the second annual Legends Tournament, consisting of eight former coaches who will be vying for a share of a $50,000 purse that will go toward their selected charities. The Legends Tournament will include four teams in a two-man scramble format over 18 holes using confirmed handicap adjustments.

Teams for the Legends Tournament feature:

COACHES FORMER POWER FIVE SCHOOL(S) CHARITY /FOUNDATION Team One Jim Grobe Wake Forest, Baylor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Tommy Tuberville Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati Tommy Tuberville Foundation Team Two Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation Team Three Ralph Friedgen Maryland College of Charleston Foundation: Friedgen Family Scholarship Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA TBD Team Four Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt Sea Island Habitat for Humanity Tom O’ Brien Boston College, NC State U.S.M.C. Toys for Tots

The nation’s premier head coach and celebrity golf event will be held April 28 – 30 at the Reynolds Lake Oconee resort outside Atlanta. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN in August and December. Specific air dates will be announced this summer.