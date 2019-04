Meet & greet held for second candidate to fill USC Presidential vacancy

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The second of four finalists to fill the University of South cCarolina’s Presidential vacancy met with students Tuesday.

This afternoon William Tate met with students at the Hollings Library on campus.

Tate is currently the Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Provost for Graduate Education at Washington University in Saint Louis.

Students we spoke with say they were excited about what he had to say.