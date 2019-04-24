Third finalist vying to be next USC President holds meet & greet

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The third of four finalists for the University of South Carolina’s Presidential vacancy met with students today.

This afternoon student and staff had a meet and greet with Robert Caslen. Caslen is currently the Senior Counsel to the President and Interim Chief Financial officer at the University of Central Florida.

Prior to that Caslen served as Superintendent for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

One student we spoke with says that experience should give him a leg up on the competition.

Whichever of the four finalist that is ultimately selected will replace Dr. Harris Pastides who announced his retirement earlier this year after ten years leading the university.