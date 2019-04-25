Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell taken fourth overall in NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell went fourth overall to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night, becoming the highest-drafted player in Clemson history.

Your newest Raider.⁰⁰ With the 4th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, we have selected Clelin Ferrell from @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/QUPkpsj8Rt — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) April 26, 2019

Ferrell was one of the nation’s top defensive players, suiting up for Clemson from 2016-2018 and recording 166 tackles (50 for loss), 27 sacks, and five forced fumbles including one recovered for a touchdown.

Ferrell was a 2018 All-American and the 2018 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.