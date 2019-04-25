Housing & Health fair for displaced Allen-Benedict residents

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Housing Authority is teaming up with Prima Health to hold Housing & Health: A Community Resource Fair this Saturday April 27th, 2019. Organizers say the purpose of this event is to help give the hundreds of residents who were displaced free health screenings and assessments, empowerment seminars for the former residents.

Those who attend the event will be able to get more information about summer youth employment, and summer recreation programs for their children to enjoy. There will also be events held to keep the little ones entertained as well including face painting, a bouncy house, games and a fish fry.

Residents will also have the opportunity to connect with on site resources that may help those still in need make some progress as some of them continue in the transition process. The following resources will be on hand during the fair:

Richland County Library Prisma Health Social Workers

Harvest Hope Food Bank Prisma Health Office of Community Health

The United Way Wateree Community Action

Christ Central The Cooperative Ministries

The Benefits Bank COMET

Welvista Lifeline Phones

Well Partners The Free Medical Clinic

Prisma Health Financial Counseling Eau Claire Cooperative Health

Columbia Urban League

Donna Gilbert, Director of resident Programs for CHA release a brief statement saying, “The Housing Authority is excited to bring a community of resources directly to residents at this

event, …“We look forward to having our residents take advantage of all the opportunities provided by

participating organizations as well as those provided by our partner Prisma Health,”

The event will take place Saturday April 27th, 2019 from 10AM until 2PM at the Cecill Tillis Center (2111 Simpkins Lane, Columbia, SC 29204)