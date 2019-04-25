Meet & greet held for fourth and final USC Presidential candidate

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The fourth finalist for the University of South Carolina’s Presidential vacancy.

This morning John Applegate met with students and staff at the Hollings library.

Applegate is a professor and Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs at Indiana uUniversity.

Students we spoke with say whoever gets this job will have an enormous responsibility.

USC’s Board of Trustees will discuss the candidates tomorrow and a spokesperson for the University says the final decision could be made as soon as tomorrow.