Chapin girls lacrosse completes undefeated season, wins state

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Chapin made their third-straight appearance in a state championship game Saturday and won the first SCHSL title for their program.

After dropping the last two 4A finals, the Eagles won it all their first year in 5A, defeating Fort Mill 9-6.

The win caps off an undefeated 16-0 season for Jen Green’s team, in just their sixth season of existence. Chapin trailed the Yellow Jackets 4-3 at the half, outscoring the opposition 6-2 down the stretch.