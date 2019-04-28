Georgia comes back to top Carolina in extra innings

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- No. 14 South Carolina softball dropped a heartbreaking 6-4 game in eight innings to No. 15 Georgia on Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The Gamecocks took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a Cayla Drotar grand slam but the Bulldogs ultimately earned the victory with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth.

Carolina honored senior Dixie Raley pregame in the first of two senior days this weekend. Raley (11-4) took the loss in the circle in 7.1 innings pitched.

South Carolina (35-13, 8-11 SEC) looked poised for the series win on Saturday as Drotar stepped to the plate with bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the sixth. Georgia’s 2-0 lead was quickly erased as Drotar blasted a grand slam over the wall in left to give the Gamecocks a 4-2 lead with three outs to go.

The Bulldogs fought back, though, and tied the game with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to send the game to extras at 4-4.

Carolina got runners to second and third in the bottom of the seventh before Georgia sent a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to tie the series at 1-1 with the 6-4 win. South Carolina left five runners on base.

The Gamecocks will look to take their third-straight SEC series tomorrow at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Carolina has won two-consecutive series over the Bulldogs and won five of the past seven games between the two schools.