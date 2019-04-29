Donnie Shell holds fourth-annual golf tourney to help SC State students

EVANS, Ga. (WOLO) – Donnie Shell grew up in a big family, one of nine children. If weren’t for the opportunity to play football and baseball at South Carolina State, he wouldn’t have been able to afford a college education.

While athletics opened the door for the four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro safety of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Shell has continued to work to create opportunities for students in a similar economic situation at his alma mater.

The former Bulldog great was joined by former teammates from his football days and plenty of friends at his fourth-annual Invitational golf tournament, raising money for scholarships at SC State for students who cannot afford tuition on their own. Football greats were joined by others at Champions Retreat to enjoy their time on the links together and give back to a great cause.