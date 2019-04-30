District: Richland One cancels school on May 1, day of Teacher Rally at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland District One officials announced Tuesday that students will not attend school on May 1.

According to officials, due to a high number of expected teacher absences and the district’s concerns about not having enough staff to fill in for them, Richland One students will not go to school May 1.

Wednesday will be a work day for district employees, except those who have submitted leave requests and received approval to take leave that day, say officials.

School districts across the state are expecting several of their teachers to attend Wednesday’s teacher rally at the State House, say officials.

Richland One administrators have been monitoring the number of leave requests submitted since last week and

made the decision Tuesday to cancel classes for Wednesday, say officials.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that our students are safe and well supervised,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon.

“We have looked at the number of leave requests submitted across the district and determined that we

would not have enough substitute teachers and staff members to cover all of those classrooms.”

According to the District, although classes are cancelled, the district’s Student Nutrition Services staff will serve lunch at the following sites from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Any Richland One student can get a free meal at any of the sites.

 Elementary Schools – Arden, Bradley, Brockman, Burton-Pack, Carver-Lyon,

Caughman Road, Greenview, Hopkins, Hyatt Park, A.C. Moore, South

Kilbourne, Edward E. Taylor, John P. Thomas and Watkins-Nance

 Middle School – St. Andrews

 High Schools – A.C. Flora, C.A. Johnson, Eau Claire and Lower Richland

All extended-day programs, including comprehensive remediation, 21 st Century, child care and athletic tutorial programs, are canceled for Wednesday, say district officials.

Students and parents should check with their respective schools regarding athletics

practices and other extracurricular activities, per the district.