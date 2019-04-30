SC for ED releases schedule for May 1 teacher rally at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some teachers in the Palmetto State are planning to take part in an organized teacher rally on May 1.

The ‘All Out May 1’ rally is being organized by a teacher advocate group, SC for ED.

SC for Ed is organizing the All Out On May 1 rally, saying lawmakers have not done enough this year to help teachers after promising education reform.

In a statement the group says, ‘the 4% raise is a positive step forward, but it’s just one step. Join us as we march for the future.’

The group has released a schedule of events for the May 1 rally on its Facebook page:

Schedule of Events:

9:00 – 9:45: Register & rally at the Department of Education (1429 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

9:45 – 10:30 March to and around State House

10:30-12:00 – Guest speakers including Lisa Ellis, Bakari Sellers, Louise Brown, Reilly Arford, Beatrice King, Sariah McCall, Representative Russell Ott, Michael Burgess, Representative Ivory Thigpen, Otiana Thompson, and Senator Mike Fanning.

12:00 – 2:30: Line Gervais Street to rally for education

On Monday, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman released a statement, in part saying, she will not be joining those teachers who decide to walk out on their classrooms. Instead, she will be walking into the classroom of an absent teacher to serve as a substitute.

