State Treasurer pushes financial literacy for area elementary students

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —While State Lawmakers continue to debate the budget, the State’s Treasurer wants to make sure South Carolina students are financially literate.

Tuesday afternoon State Treasurer Curtis Loftis spoke to sixth graders at Summit Parkway Middle school in Northeast Richland County.

Loftis recognized students taking part in a program called The Vault which teaches students about personal finances.