Sumter School District closed May 1, day of teacher rally at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter School District officials announced Tuesday that due to a high number of expected teacher absences, all Sumter School District schools and offices will be closed Wednesday, May 1.

In a release, officials said, “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our students and staff at all times. It is out of an abundance of caution that the decision to close schools Wednesday was made due to concerns about not having enough staff and substitutes to cover classes and supervise students in our schools.”

Pending Board approval, we anticipate the missed day of school will be made up at the end of the school year since options for make-up days are now limited, say officials.

Schools and offices will operate on a normal schedule Thursday, May 2, say officials.