Benedict defensive lineman invited to Bucs rookie camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Benedict) – Benedict College defensive end Rickym Holmes has been invited to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie mini-camp.

Holmes, a 6-foot-8 defensive end, led the Tigers with seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss last season.

The rookie camp will run May 10-11.

Holmes was named to the Power News Radio Network (PNRN) 2018 Black College All-American Team, the 2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-Super Region Two second team, first team SIAC All-Conference, and was a finalist for the Blanchard-Rogers Award, presented to the most outstanding collegiate player of the year that has South Carolina ties