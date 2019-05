Deebo Samuel unveils new jersey number with 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO (WOLO) — Deebo Samuel wore the #1 on his jersey all through college with the Gamecocks, but with a different team comes a different.

Samuel announced on Instagram Tuesday he’ll wear the #19 for the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted the wideout in the second round of the NFL Draft Friday.

Samuel will participate in 49ers rookie camp starting Friday.