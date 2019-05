REPORT: Gamecocks facing Big 10 school next season in Canada

According to a report from nj.com, the Gamecocks are set to play in the Great White North next season.

USC will face Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in a regular season game sponsored by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

It will be the first-ever meeting between Rutgers and South Carolina.